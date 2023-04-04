News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look inside Scarborough's brand new and first ever sushi restaurant

Nava Sushi is Scarborough’s first ever sushi restaurant and has opened its doors to the public.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

The brand new sushi restaurant is situated on Eastborough and is owned by Lapatrada Khankaew.

It is a family ran business, and their friends are helping run the new eatery.

The head chef used to be a sushi chef in Thailand and the family worked in the previous restaurant located here before embarking on their own culinary adventure.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday, 12noon until 2.3pm, then 5pm until 10.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 12noon until 10.30pm and Sundays from 12noon until 2.30pm, and then 5pm until 9.30pm.

Check out the images below and head down there to try out these wonderful dishes!

New sushi restaurant Nava Sushi has just opened in Scarborough.

New sushi restaurant Nava Sushi has just opened in Scarborough.

The restaurant offers sushi dishes as well as Japanese and Thai cuisine.

The restaurant offers sushi dishes as well as Japanese and Thai cuisine.

The restaurant is located at 10, Eastborough, which is about half way down.

The restaurant is located at 10, Eastborough, which is about half way down.

The restaurant has beautiful decor and a gorgeous cherry blossom tree in the centre.

The restaurant has beautiful decor and a gorgeous cherry blossom tree in the centre.

