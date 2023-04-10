News you can trust since 1882
Owner of Snuffl Lara Dobb with her rescue dog Izzy.
Owner of Snuffl Lara Dobb with her rescue dog Izzy.

IN PICTURES: Take a look inside Scarborough's brand new dog sensory garden

Scarborough has welcomed its very first dog sensory garden, Snuffl.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

The garden, owned by dog coach Laura Dobb, is situated at the bottom of Eastborough and is fondly named Snuffl.

Snuff is indoor enrichment for your four legged friend

Laura said: “I call it a sensory garden because I try and bring green elements in as we’re in the town.

Dogs really benefit from having an enclosed space, whether that be outdoors with a fence around and or an indoor space, to use all of their senses because a dog's primary issue in life is to feel safe.

“Even when they’re outside like at the forest or at the beach or even if you think there’s no one around, they are always on the alert to look at who’s behind them.”

The idea is for the dogs to enter the sensory garden, which is decked out in items for the dogs to explore by using their senses, and the owner sits down and together you encourage the dog to use it’s natural behaviour.”

Check out the images below for more information on Snuffl, and you can find their website here.

Laura Dobb is the owner of Snuffl, located on Eastborough and has two rescue dogs; Ted (pictured here) and Izzy.

1. Snuffl

Laura Dobb is the owner of Snuffl, located on Eastborough and has two rescue dogs; Ted (pictured here) and Izzy.

The idea of Snuffl and the indoor dog sensory garden is that eveything is "passive, and the dog's can scavenge using treats. There's lots of items with scent value , like gardening gloves, socks, clothing, and I even have rabbit bedding. The dogs can just go at their own pace."

2. Snuffl

The idea of Snuffl and the indoor dog sensory garden is that eveything is "passive, and the dog's can scavenge using treats. There's lots of items with scent value , like gardening gloves, socks, clothing, and I even have rabbit bedding. The dogs can just go at their own pace."

Within the indoor sensory garden, dog's can use their five senses. Laura said: "There's the sense of taste as they're chewing (the treats lying around), and a sense of smell, which are related. There's hearing as there's bird sounds playing in the background, as well as car sounds outside. There's lots of things for the dogs to see throughout the garden. There's also lots of different textures throughout the room for their sense of touch, and things for them to brush by."

3. Snuffl

Within the indoor sensory garden, dog's can use their five senses. Laura said: "There's the sense of taste as they're chewing (the treats lying around), and a sense of smell, which are related. There's hearing as there's bird sounds playing in the background, as well as car sounds outside. There's lots of things for the dogs to see throughout the garden. There's also lots of different textures throughout the room for their sense of touch, and things for them to brush by."

When the dogs are meant to be exploring the room, the owner will sit to the side with Laura to allow the dog to explore the space. However, Ted and Izzy wanted to explore owner Lara Dobb and reporter Louise.

4. Snuffl

When the dogs are meant to be exploring the room, the owner will sit to the side with Laura to allow the dog to explore the space. However, Ted and Izzy wanted to explore owner Lara Dobb and reporter Louise.

