IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the ‘Love Dome’ on the edge of the North York Moors National Park

A tranquil holiday park, set in the shadow of Roseberry Topping, has unveiled the latest addition to their accommodation options - the ‘Love Dome’.
By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST

Angrove Country Park, located on the edge of the North York Moors National Park just outside Great Ayton, has undergone significant upgrades over the past 12 months, including the addition of a children’s playground and adventure golf course and three recently launched ‘Love Domes’ which provide a five-star glamping experience.

Browse our gallery to see inside these impressive home from homes.

To find out more visit https://leisureresorts.co.uk/parks/angrove-holidays/

The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park

1. The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park

The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park Photo: Angrove Country Park

Roseberry Topping is very close to the park.

2. The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park

Roseberry Topping is very close to the park. Photo: Angrove Country Park

The comfortable living area

3. The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park

The comfortable living area Photo: Louise Perrin

The perfectly sized kitchen

4. The 'Love Dome' at Angrove Country Park

The perfectly sized kitchen Photo: Louise Perrin

