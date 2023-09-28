IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new restaurant at Scarborough's Weston Hotel

A new restaurant has opened at the Weston Hotel in Scarborough.

Cecil’s at the Weston pays homage to the hotel’s former name when it was known to visitors simply as Cecil’s.

The restaurant is decorated with images of the old Cecil’s Hotel and will offer a changing seasonal menu of appetising dishes.

New owners Luke and Steph Allen bought the hotel in April, bringing it full circle as Luke’s parents Nick and Sara owned the hotel prior to moving to the Red Lea Hotel.

Steph, a former primary school teacher at St Peter’s School, said: “We bought the hotel out of an element of nostalgia.

"The opportunity came up and everything aligned, and we just knew we would kick ourselves if we didn’t buy it.

"We’ve inherited the hotel in an incredible condition, but over the winter we’re planning to put our own stamp on it.”

The couple have spent time assembling a top team for their kitchen. They will be joined by Andrew Heward, formerly chef at the Spa, and Ronan Weatherill from the Windmill in Whitby.

The restaurant will be open from 6-8.30pm Wednesday to Saturday and for Sunday lunch from 12-3pm.

"We’re aiming to achieve the reputation as the best Sunday dinner in Scarborough,” said Steph.

1 . The Weston Hotel The entrance Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . The Weston Hotel New owners Steph and Luke Allen Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Untitled design - 2023-09-28T130510.139.jpg Scallops Photo: Steph Allen Photo Sales

4 . The Weston Hotel Clara sets the table Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales