IN PICTURES: take a look inside the new show homes at St John's View in Cayton, Scarborough

Two brand new show homes have been unveiled at David Wilsons Homes’ new development, St Johns View, at Cayton, Scarborough.

Featuring both detached and semi-detached three and four bedroom homes from a collection of ten house types, buyers can enjoy making savings of up to £3,100 on energy bills each year, thanks to the energy saving features of the homes.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at St Johns View, said: “We’re really excited to have launched our show homes in Scarborough.

"We offer a range of incentives and schemes available now, which could see contributions of up to £7,800, towards mortgage, deposit or moving and running costs as well as flooring or multiple schemes such as Part Exchange Guarantee and Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.”

Homes at St Johns View are available to purchase from £250,000.

A variety of deals worth up to £10,000 are currently available on a selection of homes, which buyers can choose to go towards deposit boosts, help with moving costs, as well as upgrades to their home.

Plots available for completion will be between July and October.

The rest of the site will be ongoing construction and the first residents who have purchased will be moving in at the end of May.

