The St John's View show homes have been unveiled at Cayton, near Scarborough.The St John's View show homes have been unveiled at Cayton, near Scarborough.
The St John's View show homes have been unveiled at Cayton, near Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: take a look inside the new show homes at St John's View in Cayton, Scarborough

Two brand new show homes have been unveiled at David Wilsons Homes’ new development, St Johns View, at Cayton, Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

Featuring both detached and semi-detached three and four bedroom homes from a collection of ten house types, buyers can enjoy making savings of up to £3,100 on energy bills each year, thanks to the energy saving features of the homes.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at St Johns View, said: “We’re really excited to have launched our show homes in Scarborough.

"We offer a range of incentives and schemes available now, which could see contributions of up to £7,800, towards mortgage, deposit or moving and running costs as well as flooring or multiple schemes such as Part Exchange Guarantee and Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.”

Homes at St Johns View are available to purchase from £250,000.

A variety of deals worth up to £10,000 are currently available on a selection of homes, which buyers can choose to go towards deposit boosts, help with moving costs, as well as upgrades to their home.

Plots available for completion will be between July and October.

The rest of the site will be ongoing construction and the first residents who have purchased will be moving in at the end of May.

Exterior view of the new homes at the St John's View development in Cayton.

1. St John's View homes

Exterior view of the new homes at the St John's View development in Cayton. Photo: submitted

Archford three-bed home on the St John's View development.

2. St John's View homes

Archford three-bed home on the St John's View development. Photo: submitted

Kirkdale four-bed family home.

3. St John's View homes

Kirkdale four-bed family home. Photo: submitted

Living area in one of the Kirkdale homes.

4. St John's View homes

Living area in one of the Kirkdale homes. Photo: submitted

