Starbucks on Huntriss Row, ScarboroughStarbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough
Starbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

IN PICTURES: Take a sneak peek behind the doors of Scarborough's new Starbucks

By Louise French
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:56 BST
A new Starbucks store is set to open in Scarborough on Friday (August 2).

The store, located at 8-10 Huntriss Row, will be officially opened at a ceremony on Friday morning, by Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Janet Jefferson.

Starbucks spokesperson Carys Harry said: “This new store is set to create numerous job opportunities within the community and significantly increase foot traffic in the town.

“To celebrate our new store, we will be offering free coffee for all attendees at the grand opening on Friday, August 2.”

Photographer Richard Ponter visited the new store for a look round before the opening.

Arranging the furniture

1. Starbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

Arranging the furniturePhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Starbucks has more than 1100 stores in the UK

2. Starbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

Starbucks has more than 1100 stores in the UKPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Service with a smile

3. Starbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

Service with a smilePhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The pristine serving area

4. Starbucks on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

The pristine serving areaPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StarbucksScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.