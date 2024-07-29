IN PICTURES: Take a sneak peek behind the doors of Scarborough's new Starbucks

The store, located at 8-10 Huntriss Row, will be officially opened at a ceremony on Friday morning, by Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Janet Jefferson.
Starbucks spokesperson Carys Harry said: “This new store is set to create numerous job opportunities within the community and significantly increase foot traffic in the town.
“To celebrate our new store, we will be offering free coffee for all attendees at the grand opening on Friday, August 2.”
Photographer Richard Ponter visited the new store for a look round before the opening.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.