IN PICTURES: Teams take the strain in Scarborough New Year's Day tug-of-war

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:27 GMT
Teams took the strain as Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn once again played host to its traditional east v west New Year’s Day tug-of-war over the River Derwent.

Honours went to the East Ayton team with all proceeds from the well-attended event going to charity.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.

Fun in the River Derwent. All pictures by: Richard Ponter

Having a splashing time. picture: Richard Ponter

Families gather for the Ayton tug-of-war.

Celebrations at the traditional east v west event.

