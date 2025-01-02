IN PICTURES: Teams take the strain in Scarborough New Year's Day tug-of-war

Honours went to the East Ayton team with all proceeds from the well-attended event going to charity.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.
1 / 4
Honours went to the East Ayton team with all proceeds from the well-attended event going to charity.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.