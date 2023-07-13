News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: The 13 cheapest areas in Scarborough and Whitby to buy a new home, according to latest figures

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Scarborough and Whitby have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Scarborough and Whitby which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022.

The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Ramshill and South Cliff, the average house price in 2022 was £125,000.

1. Ramshill and South Cliff

In Ramshill and South Cliff, the average house price in 2022 was £125,000. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

In Scarborough Central, the average house price in 2022 was £141,760.

2. Scarborough Central

In Scarborough Central, the average house price in 2022 was £141,760. Photo: Richard Ponter

In Scarborough Town and North Bay, the average house price in 2022 was £160,000.

3. Scarborough Town and North Bay

In Scarborough Town and North Bay, the average house price in 2022 was £160,000. Photo: Andrew Higgins

In Falsgrave, the average house price in 2022 was £160,000.

4. Falsgrave

In Falsgrave, the average house price in 2022 was £160,000. Photo: Richard Ponter

