IN PICTURES: The beautiful weather made it a glorious Skipping Day in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST
The sun shone and the temperature rose a little, putting smiles on the faces of all those who descended on Foreshore Road for the annual Skipping Day tradition.

The skipping tradition goes back more than 100 years, and there are various theories as to how it started.

Some believe that workers and labourers would be given half a day off for Lent so they would gather on the beach to play football whilst the children would skip nearby.

Others say, that in 1903, ‘Skipping Day’ was born in Scarborough when fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

However it originated, Skipping Day is now one of the best loved events on the Scarborough calendar.

Browse our gallery to see images from Skipping Day 2025.

Having fun on Foreshore Road

1. Skipping Day in Scarborough 2025

Having fun on Foreshore Road Photo: Richard Ponter

Jumping high in South Bay

2. Skipping Day in Scarborough 2025

Jumping high in South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

Crowds flock to South Bay

3. Skipping Day in Scarborough 2025

Crowds flock to South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

Friends gather on the beach

4. Skipping Day in Scarborough 2025

Friends gather on the beach Photo: Richard Ponter

