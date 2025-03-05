IN PICTURES: The beautiful weather made it a glorious Skipping Day in Scarborough

The skipping tradition goes back more than 100 years, and there are various theories as to how it started.

Some believe that workers and labourers would be given half a day off for Lent so they would gather on the beach to play football whilst the children would skip nearby.

Others say, that in 1903, ‘Skipping Day’ was born in Scarborough when fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

However it originated, Skipping Day is now one of the best loved events on the Scarborough calendar.

Browse our gallery to see images from Skipping Day 2025.

