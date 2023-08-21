IN PICTURES: the best photos from DJ Pete Tong's set at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre
Dance music pioneer and DJ Pete Tong with The Essential Orchestra brought a taste of Ibiza to Scarborough on August 19, with the critically-acclaimed Ibiza Classics show – a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Following an opening set by DJ Kavita Daru, the stunning audio and visual spectacle showcased some of the world’s best-loved dance music at the open air theatre, with tracks including Rhythm Is A Dancer, Children and Café Del Mar, and closing with the classic You Got The Love.
This summer’s open air theatre season closes on Wednesday August 23 with Olly Murs, with support from Scouting For Girls.
