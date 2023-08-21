News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Collection of images of the Pete Tong Scarborough gig.Collection of images of the Pete Tong Scarborough gig.
Collection of images of the Pete Tong Scarborough gig.

IN PICTURES: the best photos from DJ Pete Tong's set at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Dance music pioneer and DJ Pete Tong with The Essential Orchestra brought a taste of Ibiza to Scarborough on August 19, with the critically-acclaimed Ibiza Classics show – a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Following an opening set by DJ Kavita Daru, the stunning audio and visual spectacle showcased some of the world’s best-loved dance music at the open air theatre, with tracks including Rhythm Is A Dancer, Children and Café Del Mar, and closing with the classic You Got The Love.

This summer’s open air theatre season closes on Wednesday August 23 with Olly Murs, with support from Scouting For Girls.

DJ Pete Tong at the decks.

1. Pete Tong show in Scarborough

DJ Pete Tong at the decks. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Scarborough crowd living the live set.

2. Pete Tong show in Scarborough

Scarborough crowd living the live set. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Glowsticks in the air at the Pete Tong concert.

3. Pete Tong show in Scarborough

Glowsticks in the air at the Pete Tong concert. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
A packed house in front of the stage, for the Pete Tong concert in Scarborough.

4. Pete Tong show in Scarborough

A packed house in front of the stage, for the Pete Tong concert in Scarborough. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughIbiza