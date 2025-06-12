A great opening night of the 2025 Scarborough OAT season, with The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia. pictures: Cuffe & Taylorplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia kick off 2025 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 13:40 BST
Global stars The Corrs tonight sensationally kicked off the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 season last night (June 11).

The Irish pop icons, who have sold more than 40 million albums, were in incredible form as they delighted their fans on an wonderful season-opening night at the UK’s biggest open air concert arena.

Fans were treated to a hit-packed set with such anthems as Summer Sunshine, What Can I Do, So Young and Runaway before a two song encore of Breathless and Toss The Feathers.

The Corrs were joined on the night by Natalie Imbruglia.

The Australian star brilliantly opened the show with hits including Big Mistake, Shiver and her global smash hit Torn.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre continues on Friday June 13 with Take That star Gary Barlow before indie legends Shed Seven, on Saturday June 14, play their biggest-ever Yorkshire headline show alongside Jake Bugg and Cast.

Fans enjoying the first live show of the 2025 season. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

1. The Corrs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the first live show of the 2025 season. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Revellers enjoying the gig. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

2. The Corrs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Revellers enjoying the gig. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Enjoying refreshments at The Corrs gig. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

3. The Corrs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Enjoying refreshments at The Corrs gig. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Fans in the evening sun enjoying the Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

4. The Corrs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans in the evening sun enjoying the Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

