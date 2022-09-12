News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: The day King Charles III visited Bridlington Priory

A huge crowd of well-wishers cheered Prince Charles and Camilla in 2013 as they rounded off their visit to Bridlington at the town’s historic priory.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:13 pm

More than 1,000 people crammed onto Priory Green to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple – now the King and the Queen consort, who were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding, Susan Cunliffe-Lister, Simon Cunliffe-Lister, the High Sherriff of the East Riding Stephen Larard, the Mayor of Bridlington Cllr Terry Dixon and Mayoress Sheena Dixon, the Chairman of East Riding Council Claude Mole and Chief Executive Nigel Pearson.

They were treated to a tour of the Augustinian Priory and a concert, while members of the congregation and those who have helped with the Priory’s 900th anniversary celebrations watched from the pews.

Penelope Weston, co-ordinator for Priory 900, hailed the event as “fantastic” and was pleased with how things went on the day.

Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Priory to celebrate its 900 years NBFP PA1330-7x

Most Popular

Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Priory to celebrate its 900 years NBFP PA1330-7v
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Bridlington Priory to celebrate its 900 years NBFP PA1330-7q
Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Priory to celebrate its 900 years
Prince CharlesMayorQueen