In pictures: The day King Charles III visited Bridlington Priory
A huge crowd of well-wishers cheered Prince Charles and Camilla in 2013 as they rounded off their visit to Bridlington at the town’s historic priory.
More than 1,000 people crammed onto Priory Green to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple – now the King and the Queen consort, who were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding, Susan Cunliffe-Lister, Simon Cunliffe-Lister, the High Sherriff of the East Riding Stephen Larard, the Mayor of Bridlington Cllr Terry Dixon and Mayoress Sheena Dixon, the Chairman of East Riding Council Claude Mole and Chief Executive Nigel Pearson.
They were treated to a tour of the Augustinian Priory and a concert, while members of the congregation and those who have helped with the Priory’s 900th anniversary celebrations watched from the pews.
Penelope Weston, co-ordinator for Priory 900, hailed the event as “fantastic” and was pleased with how things went on the day.
