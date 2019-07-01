Thousands visit Scarborough seafront.

In pictures, the hottest day of the year in Scarborough

Saturday was the hottest day of the year and thousands took advantage of the glorious weather to enjoy a day out at the beach.

Here's what Scarborough's South Bay looked like on Saturday...

The weekend heatwave hits Scarborough as Louisa and Sophia cool off in the sea.

1. Hottest day of the year

A busy South Bay.

2. Hottest day of the year

The crowd on South Bay.

3. Hottest day of the year

Louisa and Sophia cool off in the sea.

4. Hottest day of the year

