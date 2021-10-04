Police evacuated the hotel at around 10.30am this morning

IN PICTURES: The ongoing incident at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

Emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:56 pm

The hotel and surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and the area surrounding the hotel, including St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge has been cordoned off to allow emergency service to attend.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

1. IN PICTURES: Ongoing incident at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough

The area around the hotel remains cordoned off this afternoon

Photo: Richard Ponter

The cordon extended to include the Palm Court Hotel

Photo: Richard Ponter

All access route to the hotel were cordoned off

Photo: Richard Ponter

A member of staff at the Palm Court Hotel was advised it may be 8-10 hours before access was restored

Photo: Richard Ponter

