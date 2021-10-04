The hotel and surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and the area surrounding the hotel, including St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge has been cordoned off to allow emergency service to attend.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
The area around the hotel remains cordoned off this afternoon
Photo: Richard Ponter
The cordon extended to include the Palm Court Hotel
Photo: Richard Ponter
All access route to the hotel were cordoned off
Photo: Richard Ponter
A member of staff at the Palm Court Hotel was advised it may be 8-10 hours before access was restored
Photo: Richard Ponter