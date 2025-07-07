IN PICTURES: The Script frontman invites bride-to-be on stage in sell-out Scarborough show

Led by frontman Danny O’Donoghue, the Irish chart-toppers blasted through a hit-laden show which included such songs as Superheroes, Rain, 6 Degrees of Separation, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, No Good In Goodbye, For The First Time and Paint The Town Green.

Midway through the show, Danny invited audience member Abi Anderson onto stage as the band performed the heartfelt Never Seen Anything Quite Like You.

Complete with veil, bride-to-be Abi then invited Danny to her and fiancé Dan Hewitson’s wedding to which the frontman said: “Are you looking for a band, we can do covers… covers of Script songs that is!”

The show ended with a three-song encore of Home Is Where The Hurt Is, Breakeven and Hall of Fame.

Danny added: “Scarborough, it’s nights like these when we are only ever as good as the crowd - and you’ve been amazing tonight.”

The show was brilliantly opened by Brit Award-winner Tom Walker, who delivered an incredible set which included Leave A Light On, Not Giving In and Just You and I.

The next OAT shows are Blossoms on Thursday July 10 and Rag n Bone Man on Friday July 11, and McFly on Saturday July 12.

