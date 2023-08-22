News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: The Secret Wood returns to Scarborough for 'amazing' second year

A celebration of Raincliffe Woods and the Forge Valley Nature Reserve has returned to town, thanks to Scarborough-based organisation Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise and the National Lottery.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:07 BST

This event was part of the Scarborough’s Wonderful Woodlands project, which has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There was a range of family friendly activities, from traditional coppice crafts to have a go archery, guided walks to storytelling, as well as live music and performances throughout the day.

It was also an opportunityfor children and visitors to learn more about the history of the woodland, its management and the plants and animals that call it home.

Gillian Astbury, Events and Outreach Officer at Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise, said: “It was an amazing event. This is the second year of running the Secret Wood and we were thrilled at the support and love shown by the community, with over 1500 people coming along.

"We have had such fantastic feedback on the relaxing atmosphere and the range of activities on offer. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came, the wonderful stallholders, and our own fantastic volunteers who ensured the event ran so smoothly.

"Most of all we would like to say thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund and the National Lottery Players for enabling us to put on this and other events here in Raincliffe Woods. We are now looking forward to making next years Secret Wood even bigger!”

Check out images from the event below!

Woodland Manager Rob Weatherley with visitors at the wood.

1. The Secret Wood

Woodland Manager Rob Weatherley with visitors at the wood. Photo: Richard Ponter

Learning Bushcraft with Joe Gilbert.

2. The Secret Wood

Learning Bushcraft with Joe Gilbert. Photo: Richard Ponter

Stu Kille and daughter Marnie enjoying the day out.

3. The Secret Wood

Stu Kille and daughter Marnie enjoying the day out. Photo: Richard Ponter

Leni visits the Mountain Rescue team with Paul Collins wife Susan and Sam Debelle.

4. The Secret Wood

Leni visits the Mountain Rescue team with Paul Collins wife Susan and Sam Debelle. Photo: Richard Ponter

