IN PICTURES: This Feeling by The Sea - Festival hits all the right notes in Bridlington

A superb collection of leading guitar bands and next wave talents brought Bridlington Spa to life on Friday evening as This Feeling by the Sea Festival got underway

Early peformances from Komparrison and Spangled got proceedings off to an exuberant start, before Rosellas saw the venue start to fill as more and more people arrived.

By the time Scarborough band The Feens took to the stage the Royal Hall was bouncing to the sound of the band who cheekily had the flag of Scarborough Athletic Football Club draped over one of their speakers.

The K’s, tipped to be the next big thing, blew the sound system away with a high-energy performance which saw lead singer Jamie Boyle and lead guitarist Ryan Breslin jump into the crowd to play their guitars in (or more accurately on) the audience.

The evening drew to a close with headliners Red Rum Club who were the ideal band to close a seaside summer show, their sun-kissed indie-pop big on bright, exuberant melody was given a joyous mariachi-tinged twist courtesy of trumpeter Joe Corby.

This Feeling By The Sea’s continues today with headliners The Lathums, who cemented their status as one of the scene’s leading bands when their previous album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ shot straight to #1. They’re now set to supercharge their continued rise with their brand new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’.

The Saturday bill will then be completed by the infectious entertaining The Lottery Winners; dreamy psychedelia from CVC; This Feeling Records’ next wave talents Overpass (who recently played with Inhaler) and Rolla (fresh from hitting arenas with Kasabian); plus high energy indie-poppers The Lilacs.

To find out more or for tickets visit https://thisfeeling.co.uk/this-feeling-by-the-sea-a-new-festival/

1 . This Feeling by the Sea The K's gave an exuberant performance Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . This Feeling by the Sea Red Rum Club perform to a packed Royal Hall Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . This Feeling by the Sea The Feens on stage Photo: National World Photo Sales