IN PICTURES: This Feeling By The Sea festival rocks Bridlington Spa for final day

Record label This Feeling joined up with Bridlington Spa to launch a new, indoor festival and this weekend was the inaugural event.

After a steller Friday night, Saturday night had a promising line-up for music fans across both the Yorkshire coast and England.

Early sets from Ruby J, The Lilacs and Rolla got things off to a rocking start and saw Bridlington Spa filling up as people enjoyed the music.

Overpass were next to the stage, and after supporting brilliant Irish band Inhaler, evidently have a promising future ahead of them. They gave a great set and left the stage for Welsh band CVC to take over.

CVC then brought their 70s vibe to the stage and were very entertaining to watch; they were clearly enjoying themselves, dancing around and generally having as much fun as the crowd was having.

The Lottery Winners then brought their indie-rock to the stage as they performed songs from their number one album Anxiety Replacement Therapy.

At 9.30, The Lathums hit the stage to much delight from the almost-full hall for an hour and 15 minutes.

The Wigan greats have gained a loyal following, with one fan telling me he and his friends have travelled from Brighton to see the band.

They played an amazing set filled with fan favourites ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be, ‘Say My Name’, ‘Fight On’, ‘I See Your Ghost’ and songs from their brand-new album, including 'Lucky Bean’ and ‘Sad Face Baby’.

Half way through, the band left the stage so singer and guitarist Alex Moore could perform some intimate songs with the crowd before finishing the stellar set.

It was a great weekend full of new music and tickets for This Feeling By The Sea 2024 are on sale now.

Check out images from the weekend below!

