IN PICTURES: Thousands flock to Malton Spring Food Lovers' Festival

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th May 2024, 14:42 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 14:43 BST
The first of this year’s Malton Food Lovers Festivals was a huge success, with thousands of people flocking to enjoy the culinary delights on offer across the bank holiday weekend.

The event featured more than 120 stalls, cookery demonstrations, brass bands, a fun fair and live music created across the market town.

Mark Brayshaw of organisers Visit Malton said: “The weather forecasts were perhaps a little pessimistic, but even the threat of the odd rain shower did nothing to dampen spirits, and Malton has been buzzing throughout the three days of the Food Lovers’ Festival.”

Plenty of tasty treats on offer!picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

1. Malton Food Lovers Festival

Plenty of tasty treats on offer!picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

Getting stock ready to sell at the festival.picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

2. Malton Food Lovers Festival

Getting stock ready to sell at the festival.picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

Youngsters enjoying an ice cream.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

3. Malton Food Lovers Festival

Youngsters enjoying an ice cream.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

All smiles in Malton for the food lovers festival.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

4. Malton Food Lovers Festival

All smiles in Malton for the food lovers festival.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC

