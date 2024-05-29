IN PICTURES: Thousands flock to Malton Spring Food Lovers' Festival

The event featured more than 120 stalls, cookery demonstrations, brass bands, a fun fair and live music created across the market town.
Mark Brayshaw of organisers Visit Malton said: “The weather forecasts were perhaps a little pessimistic, but even the threat of the odd rain shower did nothing to dampen spirits, and Malton has been buzzing throughout the three days of the Food Lovers’ Festival.”
1. Malton Food Lovers Festival
Plenty of tasty treats on offer!picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC
2. Malton Food Lovers Festival
Getting stock ready to sell at the festival.picture: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC
3. Malton Food Lovers Festival
Youngsters enjoying an ice cream.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC
4. Malton Food Lovers Festival
All smiles in Malton for the food lovers festival.Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC Photo: Richard Ponter, Visit Malton CIC
