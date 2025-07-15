IN PICTURES: Thousands flock to Whitby Abbey for UK Proms in the Park

The sensational Dance Anthems Orchestra performed on Friday July 11 at the dramatic setting – the event featured Radio 1’s Rave Up DJ Arielle Free.

On Saturday July 12, Whitby provided the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests took the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

TV personality Rob Rinder hosted the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague, said: “We had the most wonderful weekend at Whitby Abbey: huge thanks to our talented musicians, artists, stage crew, bar staff and above all, our fabulous audience.”

The event in Whitby is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic locations including Attingham Park, Harewood House, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton, Bolsover Castle.

Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

Tickets for future events are available at https://www.ukproms.com/ where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.

1 . UK Proms in the Park at Whitby Abbey Having fun at the Whitby Abbey concert. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . UK Proms in the Park at Whitby Abbey Taking a sunset photo from the stage! Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . UK Proms in the Park at Whitby Abbey A good crowd enjoying the Whitby concert. Photo: submitted Photo Sales