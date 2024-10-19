Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Three B's Micropub in Bridlington makes final round of CAMRA's Pub of the Year

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
The Three B’s micropub in Bridlington has been named as one of the top four pubs in the UK by CAMRA and will now have the chance to compete to become the campaigning organisation’s Pub of the Year.

Run by a husband-and-wife team who are passionate about beer and cider, the popular micropub is described as "Bridlington's Real Ale Destination", showcasing four cask beers with a focus on stocking local Yorkshire-based beers. The pub is renowned for its excellent customer service, with the staff providing knowledge on the drinks they serve, as well as information for visitors about what they can get up to in the town. The pub aims to never sell the same beer twice, making for an exciting range of everchanging beers at the bar, becoming the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) UK’s Best City Independent Craft Beer Pub or Bar finalist in 2021. Also, as a CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year finalist in 2023, at least 10 ciders of varying styles and strengths are served from local suppliers.

The Three B’s represents what a micropub can bring to a community, by listening to its customers, mainly serving cask ales, promoting conversation, and steering away from electronic entertainment pubgoers may find in other establishments such as televisions and fruit machines. The focus is on quality drinks and creating an atmosphere welcoming to all.

The pub also prides itself on being inclusive, and catering to a diverse collection of locals. They also open their doors to dogs, with a chicken broth-based ‘Dog Beer’ on the menu for furry friends. The Three B’s holds bi-weekly quiz nights to raise money for their charity of choice, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mark Bates, Landlord, said: “To be told we have been judged one of the top four pubs in the country is truly amazing, this is a testament to the hours we put in at the pub and our great customers. We visit many other great pubs in Yorkshire and beyond so know this is a very high standard, this really is an accolade beyond our dreams and would like to thank CAMRA for bestowing such recognition on us.”

Kevin Keaveny, CAMRA Yorkshire Regional Director, said: “Many congratulations to the team at the Three B’s in Bridlington. To make it to the final round of the Pub of the Year competition is no mean feat, and all credit goes to Mark, Cheryl and the team for fostering a welcoming atmosphere and an impressive selection of tipples. Though the establishment may be small, its beer and cider range is mighty, and it would be fantastic to see as many new faces in there as possible to celebrate this achievement.”

Mark Bates, landlord of the Three B's Micropub, Marshall Avenue, Bridlington.

1. Micropub in Bridlington

Mark Bates, landlord of the Three B's Micropub, Marshall Avenue, Bridlington. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Landlord Mark and Ruth Bates serving.

2. Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington

Landlord Mark and Ruth Bates serving. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is a not-for-profit consumer group with over 147,000 members that has been operating since 1971.

3. Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is a not-for-profit consumer group with over 147,000 members that has been operating since 1971. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The pub offers a range of constantly changing real ales from local breweries and further afield. They usually have for sale four real ales at any one time and they aim never to have the same real ale twice (except one regular beer Acorn-Barnsley Bitter).

4. Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington

The pub offers a range of constantly changing real ales from local breweries and further afield. They usually have for sale four real ales at any one time and they aim never to have the same real ale twice (except one regular beer Acorn-Barnsley Bitter). Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CAMRABridlingtonYorkshireYorkshire Air Ambulance
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice