IN PICTURES: Three B's Micropub in Bridlington makes final round of CAMRA's Pub of the Year

Run by a husband-and-wife team who are passionate about beer and cider, the popular micropub is described as "Bridlington's Real Ale Destination", showcasing four cask beers with a focus on stocking local Yorkshire-based beers. The pub is renowned for its excellent customer service, with the staff providing knowledge on the drinks they serve, as well as information for visitors about what they can get up to in the town. The pub aims to never sell the same beer twice, making for an exciting range of everchanging beers at the bar, becoming the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) UK’s Best City Independent Craft Beer Pub or Bar finalist in 2021. Also, as a CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year finalist in 2023, at least 10 ciders of varying styles and strengths are served from local suppliers.

The Three B’s represents what a micropub can bring to a community, by listening to its customers, mainly serving cask ales, promoting conversation, and steering away from electronic entertainment pubgoers may find in other establishments such as televisions and fruit machines. The focus is on quality drinks and creating an atmosphere welcoming to all.

The pub also prides itself on being inclusive, and catering to a diverse collection of locals. They also open their doors to dogs, with a chicken broth-based ‘Dog Beer’ on the menu for furry friends. The Three B’s holds bi-weekly quiz nights to raise money for their charity of choice, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mark Bates, Landlord, said: “To be told we have been judged one of the top four pubs in the country is truly amazing, this is a testament to the hours we put in at the pub and our great customers. We visit many other great pubs in Yorkshire and beyond so know this is a very high standard, this really is an accolade beyond our dreams and would like to thank CAMRA for bestowing such recognition on us.”

Kevin Keaveny, CAMRA Yorkshire Regional Director, said: “Many congratulations to the team at the Three B’s in Bridlington. To make it to the final round of the Pub of the Year competition is no mean feat, and all credit goes to Mark, Cheryl and the team for fostering a welcoming atmosphere and an impressive selection of tipples. Though the establishment may be small, its beer and cider range is mighty, and it would be fantastic to see as many new faces in there as possible to celebrate this achievement.”

