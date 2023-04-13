IN PICTURES: Top 11 places for ice cream in Scarborough and Whitby, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for an ice cream, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough, Whitby and the surrounding villages.

With the promise of summer dawning on us, what better thing to do than have an ice cream by the seaside!

We’ve collated the top six places for ice cream in Scarborough, and top five places for ice cream in Whitby, according to Tripadvisor.

Check out the list below, and let us know where you like to go for ice cream!

1 . Harbour Bar Number one for Scarborough was Harbour Bar, located on Sandside. A Tripadvisor review said: "The ice cream is so creamy and delicious you can tell it’s something special." Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Clara's Number one for Whitby was Clara's, located on Esplanade Crescent. A Tripadvisor review said: "Fast service, lovely food and good value for money." Photo: Emma Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Crema e Cioccolato Crema e Cioccolato came in at number 2 for Scarborough, and is located on Newborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "The best gelato outside Italy." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Sandside Bar Number two for Whitby was Sandside Bar, located on Church Street. A Tripadvisor review said: "Good selection of drinks and ice creams including vegan options. Friendly and helpful staff." Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

