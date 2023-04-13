News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Top 11 places for ice cream in Scarborough and Whitby, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for an ice cream, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough, Whitby and the surrounding villages.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

With the promise of summer dawning on us, what better thing to do than have an ice cream by the seaside!

We’ve collated the top six places for ice cream in Scarborough, and top five places for ice cream in Whitby, according to Tripadvisor.

Check out the list below, and let us know where you like to go for ice cream!

Number one for Scarborough was Harbour Bar, located on Sandside. A Tripadvisor review said: "The ice cream is so creamy and delicious you can tell it’s something special."

1. Harbour Bar

Number one for Scarborough was Harbour Bar, located on Sandside. A Tripadvisor review said: "The ice cream is so creamy and delicious you can tell it’s something special." Photo: Richard Ponter

Number one for Whitby was Clara's, located on Esplanade Crescent. A Tripadvisor review said: "Fast service, lovely food and good value for money."

2. Clara's

Number one for Whitby was Clara's, located on Esplanade Crescent. A Tripadvisor review said: "Fast service, lovely food and good value for money." Photo: Emma Atkins

Crema e Cioccolato came in at number 2 for Scarborough, and is located on Newborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "The best gelato outside Italy."

3. Crema e Cioccolato

Crema e Cioccolato came in at number 2 for Scarborough, and is located on Newborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "The best gelato outside Italy." Photo: Google Maps

Number two for Whitby was Sandside Bar, located on Church Street. A Tripadvisor review said: "Good selection of drinks and ice creams including vegan options. Friendly and helpful staff."

4. Sandside Bar

Number two for Whitby was Sandside Bar, located on Church Street. A Tripadvisor review said: "Good selection of drinks and ice creams including vegan options. Friendly and helpful staff." Photo: Richard Ponter

