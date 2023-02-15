News you can trust since 1882
These are the top 11 rated places for a roast dinner.

IN PICTURES: Top 11 roast dinners in Scarborough according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for a roast beef dinner, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.

By Louise Hollingsworth
3 minutes ago

Whether you want to drive to a country pub for a delicious roast or walk to a pub close to home and have a heart-warming Sunday dinner, Scarborough has you covered.

Here are the top 11 as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

1. The Bryherstones Inn

The Bryherstones Inn in Cloughton came in at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "Went for Sunday lunch . Service excellent food perfect . Yorkshire puddings best ever had. Dessert lovely. Highly recommended."

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. The Farrier

The Farrier, in Cayton, was number two. A Tripadvisor review said: "We received a very warm welcome which continued throughout our visit, and had an amazing Sunday lunch. I had the roast beef, which was cooked to perfection, melt in your mouth yummy-ness."

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. The Grapes

The Grapes, in Ebberston, ranked at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: "Both owners were super friendly and very welcoming to us and our 2 labradors. Delicious wine and gorgeous food in front of a roaring fire. "

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Three Jolly Sailors

The Three Jolly Sailors pub in Burniston came in at number four. One Tripadvisor review said: "we were sad that we only found this pub at the end of our holiday but will definitely be returning."

Photo: Richard Ponter

