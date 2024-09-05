Action from stage two of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain which passed through Whitby and some of the surrounding villages.Action from stage two of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain which passed through Whitby and some of the surrounding villages.
IN PICTURES: Tour of Britain cycling draws crowds to Whitby area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
Whitby and the surrounding villages welcomed elite cyclists when stage two of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain came to the area yesterday (Sep 4).

The event drew hundreds of spectators to the 152KM route, which ran from Darlington to Redcar and saw cyclists come through some of the Esk Valley villages, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, Sandsend as well as the challenging gradient of Lythe Bank.

ITV4 broadcast the race live on TV, with Stevie Williams powering to second stage victory from a three-up sprint after an attritional day of racing.

Today’s stage three (Thursday Sep 5) sees the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men return to South Yorkshire for the first time since 2007.

The Peloton passing Whitby Abbey.

1. Tour of Britain in Whitby area

The Peloton passing Whitby Abbey. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Cyclists on the gruelling ascent up Lythe Bank.

2. Tour of Britain in Whitby area

Cyclists on the gruelling ascent up Lythe Bank. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Cyclists in Robin Hood's Bay.

3. Tour of Britain in Whitby area

Cyclists in Robin Hood's Bay. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Lidl-Trek Future Racing team at Robin Hood's Bay.

4. Tour of Britain in Whitby area

Lidl-Trek Future Racing team at Robin Hood's Bay. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

