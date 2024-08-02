IN PICTURES: Traction Engine Rally gets underway in the shadow of Whitby Abbey

New for 2024, the Little Nippers Lurcher & Terrier Show will be performing in the Arena demonstrating their natural hunting abilities. An action-packed display with an informative and humorous commentary, providing some excellent family entertainment.

Also appearing in the Arena alongside their static display, will be Ridgeside Falconry… one of the largest mobile display teams in the Country, run by experienced and dedicated falconers. They will be showcasing birds of prey both native to the UK and from around the world.

The Scarborough Fair Collection will return once again with its stage show production providing an entertaining mix of singers, dancers and magicians performing at regular intervals over the three days.

See huge displays of exhibits including traction engines, fairground organs, vintage cars/commercials, classic motorcycles, military vehicles, miniature steam engines, stationary engines and vintage tractors.

Also, for a bit of high-octane entertainment, visit the tractor pulling area.

Browse trade stands, working displays, funfair rides, children’s entertainment and visit the catering outlets and licensed bar.

Finally, on Saturday evening don’t miss the talented steam fair legend Dr Busker, live on stage, performing a mix of iconic favourites and of course the fantastic firework display… both well-worth waiting for.

For more information visit https://outdoorshows.co.uk/whitby-traction-engine-rally/.

1 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally Visitors watch on as the tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally Enthusiasts at Whitby Traction Engine Rally Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally Enthusiasts of all sizes made their way to the main ring Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales