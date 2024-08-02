Tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rallyplaceholder image
Tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally

IN PICTURES: Traction Engine Rally gets underway in the shadow of Whitby Abbey

By Louise French
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
The spectacular Whitby Traction Engine Rally, held next to the iconic ruins of the Abbey takes place this weekend (August 2-4).

New for 2024, the Little Nippers Lurcher & Terrier Show will be performing in the Arena demonstrating their natural hunting abilities. An action-packed display with an informative and humorous commentary, providing some excellent family entertainment.

Also appearing in the Arena alongside their static display, will be Ridgeside Falconry… one of the largest mobile display teams in the Country, run by experienced and dedicated falconers. They will be showcasing birds of prey both native to the UK and from around the world.

The Scarborough Fair Collection will return once again with its stage show production providing an entertaining mix of singers, dancers and magicians performing at regular intervals over the three days.

See huge displays of exhibits including traction engines, fairground organs, vintage cars/commercials, classic motorcycles, military vehicles, miniature steam engines, stationary engines and vintage tractors.

Also, for a bit of high-octane entertainment, visit the tractor pulling area.

Browse trade stands, working displays, funfair rides, children’s entertainment and visit the catering outlets and licensed bar.

Finally, on Saturday evening don’t miss the talented steam fair legend Dr Busker, live on stage, performing a mix of iconic favourites and of course the fantastic firework display… both well-worth waiting for.

For more information visit https://outdoorshows.co.uk/whitby-traction-engine-rally/.

Visitors watch on as the tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally

1. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Visitors watch on as the tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally Photo: Tony Johnson

Enthusiasts at Whitby Traction Engine Rally

2. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Enthusiasts at Whitby Traction Engine Rally Photo: Tony Johnson

Enthusiasts of all sizes made their way to the main ring

3. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Enthusiasts of all sizes made their way to the main ring Photo: Tony Johnson

Steve Plum aboard his 1949 BSA M33 with sidecar made by the Variable Pitch propeller company, a machine he rides everyday and on which he travelled to Whitby

4. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Steve Plum aboard his 1949 BSA M33 with sidecar made by the Variable Pitch propeller company, a machine he rides everyday and on which he travelled to Whitby Photo: Tony Johnson

