IN PICTURES: up to 7,000 visitors as Whitby hosts Supercar Saturday

An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people turned up to enjoy Supercar Saturday in Whitby – and organisers are now hoping the event will become a regular fixture in the town’s events calendar.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

The midday parade of supercars alone was believed to have attracted up to 4,000 spectators to the town centre, while people also enjoyed walking around the Langborne Road area to see the Ferraris, Porsches and other high-performance motors.

Paul Connaughton, of organisers JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd said: "I’d been panicking looking at the weather apps but it couldn’t have been any better.

"It was warm with a slight breeze but we were able to put up the gazebos and trade stands.

"The praise and feedback we’ve had from people has been phenomenal.

"I’m hoping that we’ve earned the right to be there every year.”

Mr Connaughton said his personal highlight was seeing the smiles on the faces of a group of 36 adults and children with special needs as they got up close and personal with a range of impressive vehicles.

Angela Russell with her car. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Supercar Saturday pictures

Angela Russell with her car. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Family selfie time at Supercar Saturday! picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Supercar Saturday pictures

Family selfie time at Supercar Saturday! picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Malcolm Oyston in his car. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Supercar Saturday pictures

Malcolm Oyston in his car. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Crowds at the ready. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Supercar Saturday pictures

Crowds at the ready. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

