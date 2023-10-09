An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people turned up to enjoy Supercar Saturday in Whitby – and organisers are now hoping the event will become a regular fixture in the town’s events calendar.

The midday parade of supercars alone was believed to have attracted up to 4,000 spectators to the town centre, while people also enjoyed walking around the Langborne Road area to see the Ferraris, Porsches and other high-performance motors.

Paul Connaughton, of organisers JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd said: "I’d been panicking looking at the weather apps but it couldn’t have been any better.

"It was warm with a slight breeze but we were able to put up the gazebos and trade stands.

"The praise and feedback we’ve had from people has been phenomenal.

"I’m hoping that we’ve earned the right to be there every year.”

Mr Connaughton said his personal highlight was seeing the smiles on the faces of a group of 36 adults and children with special needs as they got up close and personal with a range of impressive vehicles.

