Lisa and Gav Eagleton-Muir, of Gateshead, taking part in this Victorian Weekend. picture: James Hardisty.

From live music, art and craft exhibitions to historical displays and demonstrations, Victorian street acts, ghost walks and the annual Balls down the Bank and Duck Races, a packed programme of festive-themed events provided something for everyone.

Activities including lantern making, Victorian games and treasure hunts kept families entertained while many turned out in their finest Victorian costumes to take part in the ‘best dressed’ competition and sing carols around the Christmas tree.

This year’s programme also featured a lantern parade led by children from Fylingdales Primary School and the projected animation Odysseus and the Sirens.Local business owner Holly Gray said: “Victorian Weekend has grown and evolved over the years.

Sarah Marshall, taking part in the Victorian weekend. picture: James Hardisty

"It is a fantastic way to not only support our businesses, but also to raise money for local good causes.”

Next year’s festival is on December 2 and 3.

Pictured (left to right) Tony Knight, Trevor Gray, Ron and Sue Sowtus and Ann Coulter. picture: James Hardisty.

Barbara Billam, aged 87, of Robin Hood's Bay, who has dressed as Queen Victoria for the past 29 years when taking part in this event. picture: James Hardisty.

