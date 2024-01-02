News you can trust since 1882
Hundreds of people turned out to watch the annual Tug of War event at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, West Ayton, on New Year’s Day.

IN PICTURES: Villages battle for glory at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn Tug of War near Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:03 GMT

The event took place between teams from East and West Ayton over the River Derwent, with the losers being the first to take an early bath in the icy river.

The Tug of War is one of a number of events which took place at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn on New Year’s Day to raise money for charities MacMillan, Saint Catherine’s and Mind.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along for the Scarborough News to capture all the fun from the annual stand off between East and West.

The crowds look on

1. Tug of War at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn 2024

The crowds look on Photo: Richard Ponter

Capturing the moment

2. Tug of War at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn 2024

Capturing the moment Photo: Richard Ponter

Making a splash!

3. Tug of War at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn 2024

Making a splash! Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready for battle

4. Tug of War at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn 2024

Ready for battle Photo: Richard Ponter

