Freya and Holly Normandale excited about Ayton Gala. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

IN PICTURES: Villages turn out to show support for Ayton Gala

East and West Ayton came together to host one of the biggest community events the villages have staged last weekend.

By Corinne Macdonald
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:16 pm
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:18 pm

On Saturday Ayton Gala took place and attracted more people than ever before according to organisers. Bev Williamson, chairman of the village hall committee, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. We had more stores, more customers and more happy faces than we’ve ever had before. It was a huge success.” Many local organisations had stands at the gala alongside craft workers and Wold Top Brewery. The gala allowed local organisations to raise funds. There was also a fun dog show, dancing displays and an exhibition of motorcycles, steam engines and astronomical equipment. Children were entertained by a magician and face painter. Next year the gala will be brought forward to June 4 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Bev added: “The village hall committee would like to thank everyone that came and the traders. We’re overwhelmed by the amount of people who came."

1. Ayton Gala

Raising money for the Air Ambulance. Rob Scott, Keith Blower and Jake Reed.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Ayton Gala

Louise and Darcey McDonagh with Thelma the dog.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Ayton Gala

Clarke Smith and Mia Middleton with their painted faces.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Ayton Gala

County councillor David Jeffels makes a tea toast to the return of the gala.

Photo: Richard Ponter

