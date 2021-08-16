On Saturday Ayton Gala took place and attracted more people than ever before according to organisers. Bev Williamson, chairman of the village hall committee, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. We had more stores, more customers and more happy faces than we’ve ever had before. It was a huge success.” Many local organisations had stands at the gala alongside craft workers and Wold Top Brewery. The gala allowed local organisations to raise funds. There was also a fun dog show, dancing displays and an exhibition of motorcycles, steam engines and astronomical equipment. Children were entertained by a magician and face painter. Next year the gala will be brought forward to June 4 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Bev added: “The village hall committee would like to thank everyone that came and the traders. We’re overwhelmed by the amount of people who came."
IN PICTURES: Villages turn out to show support for Ayton Gala
East and West Ayton came together to host one of the biggest community events the villages have staged last weekend.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:16 pm
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:18 pm
