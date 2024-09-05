Whitby area new starters 2007-2010Whitby area new starters 2007-2010
IN PICTURES: Whitby area schools new starters photos from 2007-2010

By Louise French
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:41 BST
Everybody loves a walk down memory lane and what better way to do it than by looking at those first few weeks of primary school?

We’ve searched our archives for pictures of new starters in Whitby and across the North York Moors, and found dozens of photographs from when many of our readers were much, much, younger.

Browse our gallery of images and see how many of your old classmates you can still name.

2009. Stakesby new starters

2009. Stakesby new starters Photo: Ceri Oakes

2010. Danby C of E Primary School, new starters, L-R: Sacha Buckworth, Evie Barnes, Lucy Beaumont, Daniel Adamson and Daniel Wignall.

2010. Danby C of E Primary School, new starters, L-R: Sacha Buckworth, Evie Barnes, Lucy Beaumont, Daniel Adamson and Daniel Wignall. Photo: Ceri Oakes

2010. Fyling Hall.

2010. Fyling Hall. Photo: Ceri Oakes

2009. Lythe School new starters with teaching assistant Ashleigh Benson and teacher Nikki Summers.

2009. Lythe School new starters with teaching assistant Ashleigh Benson and teacher Nikki Summers. Photo: Ceri Oakes

