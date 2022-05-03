IN PICTURES: Whitby beach-goers treated to spectacle of towering 5m tall puppet Aura

Aura in the sea off the Whitby coast.

An incredible visual performance by the Animated Objects Theatre Company, told the tale of The Survivor, a teenage girl displaced by war and conflict.

The Odyssey - An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast returned with its latest major installment - The Survivor project - the biggest and best one yet.

Following the success of previous years and The Trojan Wars exhibition which attracted more than1,000 visitors, the Odyssey’s next installment of this epic adventure kickstarted earlier in the Withernsea.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds line Whitby West Pier and the beach to see the giant Aura puppet.

The Odyssey project has been brought to life on film and as an audio app, featuring more than 500 members of the resident and business community.

It showcases the people and voices of the Yorkshire Coast which positions The Odyssey as one of the biggest event series taking place in a coastal area.

Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the true scale of The Survivor, as it arrived at Whitby on Sunday, standing at a towering five metres tall.

Bringing to life the story of a survivor of conflict in the Trojan Wars, The Survivor started her journey washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her.

The towering puppet draws quite a crowd.

She is lost, frightened and alone - but was greeted with a large warm welcome from locals and visitors.

Lee Threadgold, Artistic Director of Animated Objects Theatre Company Ltd, said: "It was great to see so many people come to see The Survivor in Whitby throughout the day; from the very beginning of the event where she was in the water near West Pier, right through to her standing and walking along the sands.

"We’d like to thank all the members of local groups who were involved in making squares for her welcome blanket - it was lovely to meet them on the beach as it was presented, our readers and everyone who came down for their support.

"It was great to hear people’s responses to the piece and share stories with them on the day.

5m tall Aura on Whitby beach.

"We look forward to passing through Whitby on Sunday May 8 with Aura on an open top bus as part of her tour of the whole Yorkshire Coast region.