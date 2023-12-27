IN PICTURES: Whitby Boxing Day dip draws huge crowds to beach

Hardy dippers waded into the freezing North Sea all in the name of charity in Whitby's annual Boxing Day dip.

The spectacle drew hundreds of people to vantage points around the beach and clifftops to watched the dippers – many in costume – brave the icy cold waters of the sea.

Hinderwell’s England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead, who’s been back home for Christmas, judged the fancy dress competition.

Organisers Whitby and District Lions Club said: “A massive well done to all of those who took part in this year's dip and a huge thank you for everyone's continued support with this event.

"We are pleased to announce that this year we raised an amazing £3,567 on the day, with online registrations still to be counted and added to the total.

“A special thank you to Beth Mead – Whitby Lions will be donating £500 towards Ovarian Cancer Action, a cause closely supported by Beth.

"We would also like to say thank you to Whitby Pet Shop, North Riding sub-aqua club/Whitby anchors divers, Whitby RNLI lifeboat, Whitby Coastguard and Medics UK.

"Without their assistance we would not be able to run this fantastic event.”

Whitby Boxing Day dip People watching the crazy capers.

Whitby Boxing Day dip Boxing Day dippers run into the sea.

Whitby Boxing Day dip Dippers prepare to dash into the North Sea.