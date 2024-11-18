Whitby hosted its 2024 Christmas Market from November 15 to 17.Whitby hosted its 2024 Christmas Market from November 15 to 17.
Whitby hosted its 2024 Christmas Market from November 15 to 17.

IN PICTURES: Whitby Christmas Festival stalls, music and fireworks pull in the crowds

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 14:15 GMT
Whitby Christmas Festival attracted thousands of people over the weekend as the town’s countdown to Christmas began!

Families and shoppers snapped up festive goods at the many stalls, with plenty of fun to be had with the fairground rides, live music and other entertainment, capped off by a spectacular fireworks display on the Saturday night.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the action.

Saying hello to Santa!

1. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024

Saying hello to Santa! Photo: Richard Ponter

Traditional fayre on offer at Whitby Christmas market.

2. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024

Traditional fayre on offer at Whitby Christmas market. Photo: Richard Ponter

Stakesby Primary Academy youngsters enjoying the Christmas atmosphere.

3. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024

Stakesby Primary Academy youngsters enjoying the Christmas atmosphere. Photo: Richard Ponter

Tasty treats on offer.

4. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024

Tasty treats on offer. Photo: Richard Ponter

