IN PICTURES: Whitby Christmas Festival stalls, music and fireworks pull in the crowds

Families and shoppers snapped up festive goods at the many stalls, with plenty of fun to be had with the fairground rides, live music and other entertainment, capped off by a spectacular fireworks display on the Saturday night.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured the action.
1. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024
Saying hello to Santa! Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024
Traditional fayre on offer at Whitby Christmas market. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024
Stakesby Primary Academy youngsters enjoying the Christmas atmosphere. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Whitby Christmas Festival 2024
Tasty treats on offer. Photo: Richard Ponter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.