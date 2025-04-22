Drinkers in fancy dress have fun at The Met. picture: Richard PonterDrinkers in fancy dress have fun at The Met. picture: Richard Ponter
IN PICTURES: Whitby Easter Saturday pub crawl attracts record number

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:19 BST
Whitby’s Easter Saturday pub crawl attracted a record number of drinkers – including a couple who had walked over from Scarborough to Whitby the day before, to take part.

The crawl started at 11am at the Little Angel and with the aim of having one alcoholic drink in 33 pubs to complete the circuit, which this year included a number of newbies.

Danielle Ogilvie and Nick Barr from Scarborough walked to Whitby, jokingly as they’d head parking was difficult in Whitby over Easter weekend, to take part in the crawl, which this year recorded a head count at the start of 189 – up from last year’s previous best of 146.

Next year’s event takes place on Saturday April 4.

Calling in Superman to help out at The Met! picture: Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Pub Crawl

Calling in Superman to help out at The Met! picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the sunshine at The White House. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Pub Crawl

Enjoying the sunshine at The White House. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Aliens and MIB at The Met. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Pub Crawl

Aliens and MIB at The Met. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Doing the conga at The Met! picture: Richard Ponter

4. Whitby Pub Crawl

Doing the conga at The Met! picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

