IN PICTURES: Whitby Easter Saturday pub crawl attracts record number

The crawl started at 11am at the Little Angel and with the aim of having one alcoholic drink in 33 pubs to complete the circuit, which this year included a number of newbies.

Danielle Ogilvie and Nick Barr from Scarborough walked to Whitby, jokingly as they’d head parking was difficult in Whitby over Easter weekend, to take part in the crawl, which this year recorded a head count at the start of 189 – up from last year’s previous best of 146.