IN PICTURES: Whitby events of 2023 - here are some of the highlights of the coming 12 months
People in the Whitby area are once again looking forward to taking part in a string of crowd-pulling events throughout 2023.
We’ve picked out some the main events of the calendar year here for you to mark in your diaries.
Whitby Steampunk Weekend, Feb 11-12
Whitby Goth Weekend, April 28 to 30 and October 27 to 29
Penny Hedge ceremony, Whitby, May 17
Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, May 20-21 (provisional)
Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, August 1
Whitby Regatta, August 12-14
Danby Show, August 16
Whitby Folk Week, August 19-25
Egton Show, August 23
Krampus Run, December 2
Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend, December 2-3