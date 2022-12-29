News you can trust since 1882
Captain Kipper entertains at Whitby Regatta. picture: Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: Whitby events of 2023 - here are some of the highlights of the coming 12 months

People in the Whitby area are once again looking forward to taking part in a string of crowd-pulling events throughout 2023.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 3:10pm

We’ve picked out some the main events of the calendar year here for you to mark in your diaries.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend, Feb 11-12

Whitby Goth Weekend, April 28 to 30 and October 27 to 29

Penny Hedge ceremony, Whitby, May 17

Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, May 20-21 (provisional)

Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, August 1

Whitby Regatta, August 12-14

Danby Show, August 16

Whitby Folk Week, August 19-25

Egton Show, August 23

Krampus Run, December 2

Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend, December 2-3

1. Whitby area events 2023

Bethany Hyde, of Stokesley holds her horse Beau, as Mark Yeoman, landlord of the Brown Cow in Hinderwell, walks Hector, his three year old Great Dane around Egton show field.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Whitby area events 2023

Howard Hebdon and Ken Fletcher weighing this year's entries to the Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show near Whitby. picture: Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Whitby area events 2023

Louisa Brown takes shade at Danby Show. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Whitby area events 2023

Whitby Folk Week dancers near the Cook Statue on the West Cliff. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Photo: Ceri Oakes

