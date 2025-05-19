IN PICTURES: Whitby Fish and Ships Festival hailed a success

The annual Fish and Ships Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday (May 17 and 18) with residents, visitors and businesses contributing to the feel-good atmosphere.

The festival shines a light on the lives of North Yorkshire’s maritime communities and celebrates the important role they play in putting Whitby’s world class seafood on the map.

Visitors were treated to a range of entertainment including cooking and fish craft demonstrations by talented chefs, maritime-themed arts and crafts, and a packed schedule of live music.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “I’m delighted that the Fish and Ships Festival was an overwhelming success, and it was great to see so many families celebrating Whitby’s rich maritime heritage.

“Each year, this event provides a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about the town’s fishing traditions, while supporting local businesses and driving tourism.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in what was a memorable weekend.”

For the first time this year, an Olympic-style competition was held which saw fishing crews battle it out in tasks including splicing rope, stacking pots and tug-o-war.

A number of toe-tapping sets were performed in the music marquee by bands and sea balladeers, while the craft marquee proved as popular as ever, with Whitby’s library, museums and art gallery putting on a range of creative activities.

Head chef of The Magpie Café in Whitby, Paul Gildroy, was among those who delighted visitors with a range of cooking and fish craft demonstrations.

He said: “This festival is one of the flagship events in Whitby’s calendar and it was another brilliant weekend enjoyed by all.

“It was fantastic to talk to so many people about the town’s long association with fishing, and how we are working together to keep this special art alive for the future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the feel-good atmosphere, and I’m really excited to see the event continue to grow over the coming years.”

