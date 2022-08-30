IN PICTURES: Whitby Historical Weekend stages conflicts through the ages
August Bank Holiday Weekend saw the return of Whitby Historical Experience to the Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:13 pm
Visitors immersed themselves in the sights and sounds of various conflicts through the ages, ranging from 5th Century BC to World War II, in the event hosted by Outdoor Shows Ltd.
Re-enactment groups, living history displays, together with live music, all portrayed a unique and interactive insight into these eras with period vehicles, replica uniforms, weaponry and skirmishes all adding to the atmosphere and making this a thoroughly enjoyable weekend.
