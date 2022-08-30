News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Whitby Historical Weekend stages conflicts through the ages

August Bank Holiday Weekend saw the return of Whitby Historical Experience to the Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:13 pm

Visitors immersed themselves in the sights and sounds of various conflicts through the ages, ranging from 5th Century BC to World War II, in the event hosted by Outdoor Shows Ltd.

Re-enactment groups, living history displays, together with live music, all portrayed a unique and interactive insight into these eras with period vehicles, replica uniforms, weaponry and skirmishes all adding to the atmosphere and making this a thoroughly enjoyable weekend.

1. Whitby Historical Experience

People taking part in the living history festival at Whitby.

Photo: Peter Price

2. Whitby Historical Experience

Two smart costumed characters.

Photo: Dave French

3. Whitby Historical Experience

Rolling back the years, military-style.

Photo: Peter Price

4. Whitby Historical Experience

Military vehicles on show.

Photo: Dave French

Whitby
