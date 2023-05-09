News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
45 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

IN PICTURES: Whitby King's Coronation celebrations in Pannett Park

People from around the Whitby area celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III at a Lunch in the Park event which took place on the Sunday.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th May 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:32 BST

The event attracted a steady flow of families who enjoyed an outdoor lunch, activities including Splat the Rat and a plant stall, which raised £140 for the People’s Fridge.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Bob Dalrymple, said: “It was an absolutely lovely day.

"We had a lot of families from Whitby and a lot of visitors who were in Whitby for the weekend and came along.

"They were all very complimentary about Whitby, Pannett Park and how nice the party was.”

Here are some photos from the event.

Whitby's Pannett Park hosts a King's Coronation lunch event.

1. Whitby Coronation graphic.jpg

Whitby's Pannett Park hosts a King's Coronation lunch event. Photo: graphic by Duncan Atkins

Photo Sales
Having great fun and making memories at the Coronation celebration in Whitby.

2. Whitby Coronation celebration

Having great fun and making memories at the Coronation celebration in Whitby. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying a picnic at the Coronation celebration at Pannett Park.

3. Whitby Coronation celebration

Enjoying a picnic at the Coronation celebration at Pannett Park. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
SIsters having fun at Pannett Park, Whitby.

4. Whitby Coronation celebration

SIsters having fun at Pannett Park, Whitby. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WhitbyCharles IIICoronation