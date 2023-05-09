IN PICTURES: Whitby King's Coronation celebrations in Pannett Park

People from around the Whitby area celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III at a Lunch in the Park event which took place on the Sunday.

The event attracted a steady flow of families who enjoyed an outdoor lunch, activities including Splat the Rat and a plant stall, which raised £140 for the People’s Fridge.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Bob Dalrymple, said: “It was an absolutely lovely day.

"We had a lot of families from Whitby and a lot of visitors who were in Whitby for the weekend and came along.

"They were all very complimentary about Whitby, Pannett Park and how nice the party was.”

Here are some photos from the event.

Whitby's Pannett Park hosts a King's Coronation lunch event.

Having great fun and making memories at the Coronation celebration in Whitby.

Enjoying a picnic at the Coronation celebration at Pannett Park.

Sisters having fun at Pannett Park, Whitby.