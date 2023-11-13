IN PICTURES: Whitby pays respects to the fallen in Remembrance events
Whitby paid its respects to the fallen in annual Remembrance services across the town and surrounding area.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Nov 2023
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
The weekend began with a short service at Whitby's war memorial at Dock End on Saturday November 11.
Whitby RNLI crew went to sea on the all-weather lifeboat Lois Ivan and the crew laid poppies at sea in honour of those who lost their lives at sea during the war.A full service took place at the war memorial on Sunday as well as a church service at St Mary's in the afternoon.
