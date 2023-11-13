News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Whitby pays respects to the fallen in Remembrance events

Whitby paid its respects to the fallen in annual Remembrance services across the town and surrounding area.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT

The weekend began with a short service at Whitby's war memorial at Dock End on Saturday November 11.

Whitby RNLI crew went to sea on the all-weather lifeboat Lois Ivan and the crew laid poppies at sea in honour of those who lost their lives at sea during the war.A full service took place at the war memorial on Sunday as well as a church service at St Mary's in the afternoon.

Whitby RNLI crew on their way to a Remembrance church service at St Mary's with a fundraiser from W Hamond Jewellers.

Remembrance in Whitby

Whitby RNLI crew on their way to a Remembrance church service at St Mary's with a fundraiser from W Hamond Jewellers. Photo: RNLI

People pay their respects at the Dock End service in Whitby.

Remembrance in Whitby

People pay their respects at the Dock End service in Whitby. Photo: Brian Murfield

Whitby RNLI lay poppies at sea.

Remembrance in Whitby

Whitby RNLI lay poppies at sea. Photo: RNLI

The playing of The Last Post.

Remembrance in Whitby

The playing of The Last Post. Photo: Brian Murfield

