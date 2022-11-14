Serving members of the armed forces joined veterans, residents and young people from the army and air cadets for the service at Whitby War Memorial.

The REME (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers) came to Whitby from Catterick to remember Whitby man Craftsman Andrew Found, who served with the regiment in Afghanistan.

The corps also held a separate service at West Pier’s Heroes Bridge which is dedicated to the memory of Cfn Found and Corporal Damian Lawrence who served with 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment.

Cllr Phil Trumper, who arranged the service, said: “It was quite emotional and very poignant.

"It was good to see so many turn out for it, I would say there were well over 1,000 people there.

"It was great to see so many people there to pay their respects."

A two-minute silence was held, with the Last Post played to mark the beginning and Reveille played to mark the end.

1. Whitby pays tribute to the fallen During the service Photo: Alan Wastell Photo Sales

2. Whitby pays tribute to the fallen Standing to attention Photo: Alan Wastell Photo Sales

3. Whitby pays tribute to the fallen Ready for the wreath laying ceremony Photo: Alan Wastell Photo Sales

4. Whitby pays tribute to the fallen The Standards Photo: Alan Wastell Photo Sales