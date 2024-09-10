IN PICTURES: Whitby Pirate Festival 'tremendous' - with plans for even bigger and better one in 2025

The newly-revitalised festival brought excitement and entertainment to all who attended.

The festivities kicked off with an exhilarating auction for the prestigious title of Pirate King.

The honour was won by Paul Bradshaw, who graciously passed the title to his son, Jax.

The evening continued with a high-energy performance by the Jack Tars aboard the Whitby Endeavour, setting the stage for a weekend full of action.

Saturday and Sunday were packed with activities, including entertainment at Whitby Bandstand, the epopular Best Dressed Pirate competition, and captivating appearances by mermaids, delighting festival-goers of all ages.

Captain Jack, portrayed by Colin Fortune, kept the crowd engaged and entertained throughout.

One of the festival highlights was the Pirate Party Shanty Night, hosted aboard the Whitby Endeavour.

The Auckland Shanty Singers led an unforgettable night of rousing pirate shanties and had everyone singing along.

Pirates Cove became the hub of excitement, featuring a human fruit machine and serving as the headquarters for the ever-vigilant Redcoats.

These dedicated enforcers patrolled the town, rounding up naughty pirates and marching them back to the stocks.

On Sunday, the drama peaked when Captain Cook, played by James Jordan, was kidnapped by pirates – but thanks to the quick response of the Redcoats, he was rescued, and the miscreants were brought to justice.

The festival also featured a bustling marketplace with various stalls and traders, shanty workshops led by the Auckland Shanty Singers, and children’s crafts at the Chapel on the Hill.

Looking Ahead to 2025 With the momentum of this year’s success, the Whitby Pirate Festival team is already planning for next year’s event.

They are actively seeking sponsors to help make the 2025 festival even bigger and better.

Sponsorship opportunities offer a unique chance for businesses to gain exposure and be part of this exciting, growing community event.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch.

The next Whitby Pirate Festival takes place over August 29 to 30, 2025.

1 . Whitby Pirate Festival 2024 A soaking in the stocks! Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Pirate Festival 2024 A big cheers on board the Endeavour! Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Pirate Festival 2024 Pirate fun for all ages! Photo: submitted Photo Sales