IN PICTURES: Whitby Regatta 2024 rowing presentation evening

Arnold Storm Memorial Trophy, girls’ 14 and under, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Police Cup, boys’ 14 and under, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies over 50s and 60, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Steve Hadley Trophy, men’s over 50s, 1 Friendship 2 Scarborough; Pleasureland Trophy, junior under 16s mixed, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Licensed Victuallers’ Association Cup, senior mixed, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; J&M Braim Trophy, ladies over 50s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Taffinder Trophy, men’s over 30s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Margaret Theaker Memorial Cup, girls’ under 16s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; JL Wild Trophy, boys' 16 and under, 1 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Cup, men’s over 60s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; E Stanforth Memorial Trophy, ladies’ 23 and under, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Duncan Dawson trophy, men’s 23 and under, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies’ over 40s, 1 & 2 Fishermen's; TM Turnbull Trophy, men’s over 40s, 1 Scarborough, 2 Fishermen’s; Jackson Cup, girls’ 18 and under, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Andrew Wilson trophy, boys’ 18 and under, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s’ Dora Walker Trophy, ladies’ senior, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Streonshalh Trophy, men’s senior, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Hutchinson Memorial Trophy, most points in ladies’ race, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; JW Coser Memorial Shield, most points in men’s races, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; Regatta (Ken Dale) Trophy, most points in Whitby Regatta races, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; Wilson Cup, most points from all 2024 events, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough.