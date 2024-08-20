Presentation night at Abbey Wharf.Presentation night at Abbey Wharf.
Presentation night at Abbey Wharf.

IN PICTURES: Whitby Regatta 2024 rowing presentation evening

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Aug 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 08:58 BST
Rowers from Fishermen’s, Friendship and Scarborough clubs enjoyed a presentation evening at Abbey Wharf on the final night of Whitby Regatta.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to take pictures of the winners.

Arnold Storm Memorial Trophy, girls’ 14 and under, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Police Cup, boys’ 14 and under, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies over 50s and 60, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Steve Hadley Trophy, men’s over 50s, 1 Friendship 2 Scarborough; Pleasureland Trophy, junior under 16s mixed, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Licensed Victuallers’ Association Cup, senior mixed, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; J&M Braim Trophy, ladies over 50s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Taffinder Trophy, men’s over 30s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Margaret Theaker Memorial Cup, girls’ under 16s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; JL Wild Trophy, boys' 16 and under, 1 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Whitby Cup, men’s over 60s, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; E Stanforth Memorial Trophy, ladies’ 23 and under, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Duncan Dawson trophy, men’s 23 and under, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s; Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies’ over 40s, 1 & 2 Fishermen's; TM Turnbull Trophy, men’s over 40s, 1 Scarborough, 2 Fishermen’s; Jackson Cup, girls’ 18 and under, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Andrew Wilson trophy, boys’ 18 and under, 1 & 2 Fishermen’s’ Dora Walker Trophy, ladies’ senior, 1 Friendship, 2 Fishermen’s; Streonshalh Trophy, men’s senior, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship; Hutchinson Memorial Trophy, most points in ladies’ race, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; JW Coser Memorial Shield, most points in men’s races, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; Regatta (Ken Dale) Trophy, most points in Whitby Regatta races, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough; Wilson Cup, most points from all 2024 events, 1 Fishermen’s, 2 Friendship, 3 Scarborough.

Arnold Storm Memorial Trophy, girls' 14 and under, winners Friendship.

1. Whitby Regatta Rowing Presentation

Arnold Storm Memorial Trophy, girls' 14 and under, winners Friendship. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Whitby Police Cup, boys' 14 and under, winners Friendship.

2. Whitby Regatta Rowing Presentation

Whitby Police Cup, boys' 14 and under, winners Friendship. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies over 50s and 60s, winners Fishermen's.

3. Whitby Regatta Rowing Presentation

Mavis Beaumont Trophy, ladies over 50s and 60s, winners Fishermen's. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Mavis Beaumont Trophy, winners Friendship.

4. Whitby Regatta Rowing Presentation

Mavis Beaumont Trophy, winners Friendship. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.