IN PICTURES: Whitby Regatta walking floats and fancy dress parade

By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Tractors joined in the traditional Whitby Regatta Monday morning floats and fancy dress parade for the first time – and it is hoped this can be expanded in future years.

Here are some of the costumes and floats captured on camera, as well as some great pictures from the Monday funfair.

Udderly great! The farm float on St Ann's Staith. photo: Emma Atkins

Udderly great! The farm float on St Ann's Staith. photo: Emma Atkins

Sea-themed float in the parade. picture: Lucy Roue.

Sea-themed float in the parade. picture: Lucy Roue.

Tractor pulling one of the floats. photo: Lucy Roue

Tractor pulling one of the floats. photo: Lucy Roue

Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters float. photo: Emma Atkins

Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters float. photo: Emma Atkins

