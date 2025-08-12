IN PICTURES: Whitby Regatta walking floats and fancy dress parade

Here are some of the costumes and floats captured on camera, as well as some great pictures from the Monday funfair.
1. Whitby Regatta parade and rides
Udderly great! The farm float on St Ann's Staith. photo: Emma Atkins Photo: submitted
2. Whitby Regatta parade and rides
Sea-themed float in the parade. picture: Lucy Roue. Photo: submitted
3. Whitby Regatta parade and rides
Tractor pulling one of the floats. photo: Lucy Roue Photo: Lucy Roue
4. Whitby Regatta parade and rides
Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters float. photo: Emma Atkins Photo: submitted