IN PICTURES: Whitby's Apollo Players set to hit stage with Hansel and Gretel pantomime

Whitby’s Apollo Players will soon be presenting its 52nd annual pantomime production, which this year is the tale of Hansel and Gretel.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT

Written by Alan P Frayn, the production will enjoy a week-long stay at Whitby Pavilion, from January 15 to 20, nightly at 7pm plus a matinee on Saturday January 20 at 2pm.

Tickets from just £7 are on sale in person, via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call 01947 824770.

The cast of Whitby Apollo Players' Hansel and Gretel. Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James.

1. Hansel and Gretel

The cast of Whitby Apollo Players' Hansel and Gretel. Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James. Photo: submitted

Hansel and Gretel's mean stepmother will go to any lengths to rid herself of them! From left: Hansel (Saffi Swales), Hildegard (Sally Fewster) and Gretel (Anna Young). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James.

2. Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel's mean stepmother will go to any lengths to rid herself of them! From left: Hansel (Saffi Swales), Hildegard (Sally Fewster) and Gretel (Anna Young). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James. Photo: submitted

Can Fairy Bluebell save Hansel and Gretel? Bluebell (Denise Murphy), Hansel (Saffi Swales) and Gretel (Anna Young). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James.

3. Hansel and Gretel

Can Fairy Bluebell save Hansel and Gretel? Bluebell (Denise Murphy), Hansel (Saffi Swales) and Gretel (Anna Young). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James. Photo: submitted

No panto is complete without a fight between good and evil! Bluebell (Denise Murphy) and Nightshade (Suzy Corrigan). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James.

4. Hansel and Gretel

No panto is complete without a fight between good and evil! Bluebell (Denise Murphy) and Nightshade (Suzy Corrigan). Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James. Photo: submitted

