Organisers Whitby Lions said more than £700 had been raised from street collections alone.
Here are some of Brian Murfield's photos.
A good crowd watched from the west pier.
Dippers on the slipway waiting for the countdown to race in to the sea. Two dippers look forward to taking the plunge! They're on their way in! Fun at Whitby's Boxing Day dip for these two. Dippers race towards the sea. The event attracted the usual excellent fancy dress! Making a splash at Whitby's Boxing Day dip Dippers ready to set off. Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, was a fancy dress judge.
picture by Julie Davies. Jane Hall braved the chilly water at the Boxing Day dip. 'Spiderman' poses for a pic ahead of the dip. Come on in, the water's .... absolutely freezing!!