Twenty-four pupils from Caedmon College and Eskdale School in Whitby took over the Captain Cook Memorial Museum.

Takeover Day is a chance for students from all over the country to take over a museum for the day.

The students were given lots of roles including reception, guided tours, education, press office (social media), Alecto prints, and interviewers.

Caedmon College even made replicas of maps on a display they made all by themselves.

All of the visitors have been very observant and have been very kind to everyone that has been teaching them about Captain Cook.

We couldn’t have asked for anyone as kind and clever to come and read and listen to everything we say.

The visitors were a delight to have as they were listening and observing to each and every detail.

A big thank you to everyone that has helped and to all of the visitors.

We hope pupils from Eskdale and Caedmon gain an interest into history so that they can take a job as a historian.

A big thank you from the Captain Cook Memorial Museum.

1. Captain Cook Takeover Day Having a great time - students with Cook Museum volunteer Paul Crooks. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Captain Cook Takeover Day An Eskdale School student with Cook Museum staff member Steve Barnard looking at one of the exhibits. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Cook Museum Takeover Day Visitor Aisha Kennedy being shown the exhibits by an Eskdale School student. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Captain Cook Takeover Day Caedmon College pupils make notes. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales