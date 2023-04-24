News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Whitby's Caedmon College students enjoy exchange trip to French Alps

The week before the Easter holidays, 30 Caedmon College students spent a week in the French Alps city of Chambery.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

A mixture of Music and French students from years nine and 10, they stayed with French families and exchange partners.

A foreign music exchange has become somewhat of a tradition at Caedmon, this being the school's fifth successful exchange visit to the region, following years of exchange visits prior to that in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The students took part in activities such as making their own films, spending time in a French school and hiking in the nearby mountains.

Fun in the snow during the Caedmon trip to France.Fun in the snow during the Caedmon trip to France.
"It was really interesting to experience things differently, even if it was a little scary at first!" said one student.

"Most of the children had a parent who was from somewhere other than France too - Spain, Morocco, Argentina, Fiji - so it was great to experience that and I wasn't expecting that.”

Caedmon College students enjoy a lunch break on their trip to the Alps.Caedmon College students enjoy a lunch break on their trip to the Alps.
College students enjoy a trip to the amphitheatre in Lyon, France.College students enjoy a trip to the amphitheatre in Lyon, France.
College students' trip to France included several trips out.College students' trip to France included several trips out.
