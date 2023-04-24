IN PICTURES: Whitby's Caedmon College students enjoy exchange trip to French Alps

A mixture of Music and French students from years nine and 10, they stayed with French families and exchange partners.

A foreign music exchange has become somewhat of a tradition at Caedmon, this being the school's fifth successful exchange visit to the region, following years of exchange visits prior to that in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students took part in activities such as making their own films, spending time in a French school and hiking in the nearby mountains.

Fun in the snow during the Caedmon trip to France.

"It was really interesting to experience things differently, even if it was a little scary at first!" said one student.

"Most of the children had a parent who was from somewhere other than France too - Spain, Morocco, Argentina, Fiji - so it was great to experience that and I wasn't expecting that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caedmon College students enjoy a lunch break on their trip to the Alps.

College students enjoy a trip to the amphitheatre in Lyon, France.