Whitby’s Christmas Festival has been hailed a big success.

Cllr Phil Trumper, one of the organisers of the festival, said: “It was a fantastic weekend – the traders had a great time, everyone had a great time.

"It was busy in town and at the markets so I think we can put it down as a success.”

The festival was launched on Friday night with the switch-on of the Christmas lights, performed by Alya Stamp, of East Whitby Academy, who won the Mayor of Whitby’s Christmas card competition.

She was joined on stage by Leah Hunter, the first female helm of Whitby RNLI’s inshore boat, and Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild.

Alya’s winning design will be printed as the Mayoral Christmas Card and sent out to other councils, friends and contacts across the world, including King Charles.

She won a book token for herself and one for the school.

As thousands poured into Whitby for the festival, the Saturday night proved a winner for families who wrapped up warm, to see a fireworks display launched from the south side of Whitby Abbey.

Other highlights of the festival were live music, a snow globe and a giant animated storybook of A Night Before Christmas, narrated by Stephen Fry.

Cllr Trumper said one of the aims of the festival was to keep shoppers in Whitby, rather than going to neighbouring towns and cities, and added: “When I grew up, we never had anything like this – why shouldn’t Whitby have Christmas markets and Christmas lights?”

"Next year, we are hoping to get more traders involved with window displays.”

1. Whitby Christmas Festival Chantel Stead of Pick Mix Gift preparing the sweets. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Whitby Christmas Festival Alya Stamp, 6, of East Whitby Academy, turns on Whitby's Christmas lights with Leah Hunter of Whitby RNLI and the Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild. picture: Alan Wastell. Photo: Alan Wastell Photo Sales

3. Whitby Christmas Festival Six-year-old Ashleigh looks at the giant storybook. picture: Emma Atkins Photo: Emma Atkins Photo Sales

4. Whitby Christmas Festival Setting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival... some of the organisers, Tim Cole, Michael King, Anne Cowey and Helen Berry. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales