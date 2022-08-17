IN PICTURES: Whitby's Colebrooke Productions dance students pass exams with flying colours
Students and teachers at Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions were delighted when their most recent exam results arrived back from the offices of The National Association of Teachers of Dancing.
The National Association of Teachers of Dancing is one of the leading dance boards in the United Kingdom and overseas, with industry expertise in many theatrical, freestyle and ballroom genres.
After a busy year with three shows, including a special tribute show for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the results returned recently showed a positive skill growth for the whole school.
Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “Not only did 100% of our students pass, but 100% scored a Highly Commended which is the top grading from our exam board.
“We have a range of skill levels at Colebrooke Productions from beginners all the way to a Gold Cross level, all of them scored Highly Commended and we really couldn’t ask for more”.
Colebrooke Productions also passed another milestone since it opened eight years ago – for the first time, Chris trained and entered his own students into their first of many professional teaching examinations.
“Training to become a teacher is very hard, and has been a fantastic experience for the pupils I have entered,” he said.
“Not only did the four girls I entered all pass, but they all once again achieved highly commended and in their teaching exams, this is something I am very proud of, and they will now keep continuing with their professional development, as one exam finishes we start the next.”
Registration for the Colebrooke Productions waiting list is open - visit www.colebrookes.com if you are interested.