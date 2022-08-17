IN PICTURES: Whitby's Colebrooke Productions dance students pass exams with flying colours

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Association of Teachers of Dancing is one of the leading dance boards in the United Kingdom and overseas, with industry expertise in many theatrical, freestyle and ballroom genres.

After a busy year with three shows, including a special tribute show for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the results returned recently showed a positive skill growth for the whole school.

Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “Not only did 100% of our students pass, but 100% scored a Highly Commended which is the top grading from our exam board.

Miley and Elvi score Highly Commended in their first annual performance awards at Colebrooke Productions.

“We have a range of skill levels at Colebrooke Productions from beginners all the way to a Gold Cross level, all of them scored Highly Commended and we really couldn’t ask for more”.

Colebrooke Productions also passed another milestone since it opened eight years ago – for the first time, Chris trained and entered his own students into their first of many professional teaching examinations.

“Training to become a teacher is very hard, and has been a fantastic experience for the pupils I have entered,” he said.

“Not only did the four girls I entered all pass, but they all once again achieved highly commended and in their teaching exams, this is something I am very proud of, and they will now keep continuing with their professional development, as one exam finishes we start the next.”

Best friends Coco and Marnie heading into their first exam.

Principal Chanelle Colebrooke with her Freestyle Babies.

Jaz Swales and Romi Page following their Student Teacher exams with Examiner Valerie Burnett.