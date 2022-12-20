IN PICTURES: Whitby's St Mary's Church Christmas trees - here's when you can see them

There is still plenty of time to see the annual Christmas trees exhibition at St Mary’s Church in Whitby.

The exhibition shows trees decorated by local businesses, groups and individuals and is always one of the highlights of the town’s festive calendar.

St Mary’s Church is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, Saturday 11.15am to 3pm and Sunday 1pm to 3pm, closed Christmas Day except for the Eucharist service at 11.15am.

Donations gratefully received.

The last day to see the trees will be Friday January 6, 2023.

St Mary’s is also hosting the Town Carol Service at 7pm on Tuesday December 20.

Other Christmas town church services: Saturday December 24, 6pm Crib service in St Hilda’s; 11.30pm Midnight Mass in St Hilda’s; Sunday December 25, 9.30am Eucharist in St John’s.

Our photographer captured some scenes of Whitby traders in the Christmas spirit.

